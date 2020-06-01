App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

WHO: Coronavirus pandemic disrupted some treatments



PTI

The World Health Organisation says that about half of countries surveyed in a new analysis have had partial or complete disruption of services for people with high blood pressure and diabetes treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a survey of 155 countries last month, the UN health agency found worrying problems in the provision of health care for people with non-communicable diseases, many of whom are at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19.

“Many people who need treatment for diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes have not been receiving the health services and medicines they need since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.

“It's vital that countries find innovative ways to ensure that essential services...continue even as they fight COVID-19.”

The survey also found that 42% of countries had interrupted services for cancer patients and 31% for heart emergencies.

In more than 90% of countries, health care staff had been partially or fully reassigned to pandemic duties.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #WHO #World News

