Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he is identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.

Reuters

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 08:14 am

