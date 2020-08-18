172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-calls-for-end-to-vaccine-nationalism-5724341.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism'

He said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.

Reuters

The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on August 18 that countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse.

"(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country's national interest - no one is safe until everyone is safe," he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to "vaccine nationalism".

Ghebreysus said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.

Close
More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus #WHO #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.