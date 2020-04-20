Ghebreyesus said the presence of embedded US government secondees working at the WHO headquarters in Geneva "means there is nothing hidden from the US, from day one", adding: "There is no secret in WHO".
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted on Monday that the UN agency had not hidden from the United States any information it had about the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the presence of embedded US government secondees working at the WHO headquarters in Geneva "means there is nothing hidden from the US, from day one", adding: "There is no secret in WHO".
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 10:45 pm