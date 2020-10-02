172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|who-boss-wishes-trump-full-and-speedy-covid-19-recovery-5915121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WHO boss wishes Trump full and speedy COVID-19 recovery

Reuters

The head of the World Health Organization, a body which U.S. President Donald Trump has savaged for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday sent his best wishes to Trump and his wife Melania after they tested positive for coronavirus.

"My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeusus said in a Tweet.

The United States, formerly top donor of the Geneva-based body, has said it plans to withdraw and cut off funding, saying the WHO was too close to China.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News

