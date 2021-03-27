English
WHO asking rich countries to donate 10 million vaccines

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says supply problems faced by the UN-backed effort COVAX, which aims to provide vaccines to all countries, means that about 20 countries are still awaiting their first doses of vaccines from the program.

March 27, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

The head of the World Health Organization is asking rich countries to donate at least 10 million coronavirus vaccines so the UN health agency can reach its goal of vaccination in all countries within the first 100 days of 2021.

Tedros says he''s also asking manufacturers to scale up their production so extra vaccines could be donated to poorer countries.

He slammed the numerous private deals countries have struck with pharmaceuticals that have meant fewer vaccines for developing countries and warned COVAX would need many more hundreds of millions of vaccines in the coming months.

On Thursday, WHO''s COVAX partner Gavi, announced supply problems meant it would have to delay the delivery of about 90 million vaccines until about May.
first published: Mar 27, 2021 08:49 am

