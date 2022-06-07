Who are Gupta brothers held in Dubai on graft charges?

The South African government on June 6 said that law enforcement authorities in the UAE have arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family. It remains unclear why the third brother -- Ajay -- was not arrested.

Extradition discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa are going on.

Interpol had issued Red Notices to the Gupta brothers who had also been declared persona non grata by the US and the UK.

Who are the Gupta brothers?

Originally from Saharanpur in India

The Gupta family, originally hailing from Saharanpur in India, entered South Africa by setting up a shoe store in the early 1990s.

They soon expanded to IT, media and mining companies, most of which have now been sold off or closed.

Friends with Jacob Zuma

The Gupta brothers are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments, charges that they have vehemently denied.

The family fled South Africa in 2018 when the net closed in on them as huge public protests eventually led to the ANC removing Zuma and appointing Cyril Ramaphosa as the Acting President.

Interpol Red Notice

Interpol had issued Red Notices to the Gupta brothers, who had also been declared persona non gratia by the US and the UK.

Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted for prosecution to alert law agencies globally to arrest such persons pending extradition.

Extradition treaty

Earlier, South Africa had also appealed to the UN to get the Guptas back to South Africa when negotiations with the UAE did not yield results because there was no extradition treaty between the two countries.

The treaty was ratified in June 2021, when South Africa immediately began the process of requesting extradition of the Guptas.

The Guptas told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in 2018 that they were not prepared to return to South Africa to testify after a number of witnesses implicated them and Zuma in corrupt cases.

The brothers called the South African authorities ‘recklessly incompetent’ in their affidavit to the commission.

Appointment of Cabinet ministers

A number of witnesses testified the role of the Guptas in looting huge amounts and also influencing the appointment of Cabinet ministers during the nine-year tenure of Zuma as the South African president.

