Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 07:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

White House's Robert O'Brien says Donald Trump hopes all US troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq

O'Brien spoke to reporters after the Pentagon announced troop drawdowns in both Afghanistan and May by January 15, five days before Trump leaves office. "By May it is President Trump's hope that they'll all come home safely and in their entirety," O'Brien said.

Representative Image.
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 07:22 am

tags #World News

