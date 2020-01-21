App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

White House unveils list of leaders to meet with President Donald Trump at forum in Davos

Among the leaders he will meet with include Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and NechirvanÂ Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Regional government.

President Donald Trump will hold a series of meetings with various world leaders when he heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, the White House said.

Among the leaders he will meet with include Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and NechirvanÂ Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Regional government.

Reuters previously reported as well that Trump also intends to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Close
He also intends to meet with Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum founder.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 08:45 am

tags #Davos #Donald Trump #White House #World News

