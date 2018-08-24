App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

White House says US discussed economic fairness in China trade talks

We appreciated the Chinese delegation coming to the United States to participate in these meetings. The US delegation will be briefing their principals on the discussions.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States and China concluded two days of discussions on trade on Thursday and discussed "how to achieve fairness, balance, and reciprocity in the economic relationship, including by addressing structural issues in China," the White House said.

"We appreciated the Chinese delegation coming to the United States to participate in these meetings. The US delegation will be briefing their principals on the discussions, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #China #United States #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.