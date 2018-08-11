App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

White House says Omarosa claim of Donald Trump racism is 'false'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman, calling her "a disgruntled former White House employee."

The Guardian newspaper reports that in the memoir, Manigault-Newman labels Trump a "racist" and claims she's been told there are tapes of him using the N'-word repeatedly while filming "The Apprentice" reality series on which she appeared.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement today, "Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous," Manigault-Newman's book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."

Sanders also says, "It's sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks." She's criticizing the media for giving her a platform.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 09:33 am

