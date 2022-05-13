English
    White House says North Korea could be preparing a nuclear test ahead of Joe Biden Asia trip

    Joe Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts. Psaki said North Korea could launch a missile test as early as this month.

    Reuters
    May 13, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST
    The Biden administration says North Korea could be preparing for a nuclear test as U.S. President Joe Biden gets set to visit Asia later this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

    Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts. Psaki said North Korea could launch a missile test as early as this month.

    Psaki said Biden was also considering a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but no final decision has been made.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Asia #Joe Biden #North Korea #nuclear test #White House #World News
    first published: May 13, 2022 06:36 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.