White House says North Korea could be preparing a nuclear test ahead of Joe Biden Asia trip

United States President Joe Biden announced on March 11 that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration says North Korea could be preparing for a nuclear test as U.S. President Joe Biden gets set to visit Asia later this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts. Psaki said North Korea could launch a missile test as early as this month.

Psaki said Biden was also considering a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but no final decision has been made.





