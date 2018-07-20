App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

White House says Donald Trump disagrees with Vladimir Putin proposal to questions Americans

The Americans wanted for questioning by Russia include Michael McFaul, who was ambassador to Russia from January 2012 to February 2014, and American-born financier Bill Browder, who lobbied the US government to impose new sanctions on Moscow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump "disagrees" with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's offer to allow Russian investigators to come to the US to question American citizens in exchange for assistance in the ongoing US probe into election interference, the White House said today.

President Vladimir Putin during a press conference with Trump in Helsinki on Monday proposed that special counsel Robert Mueller's team could travel to Russia to question 12 Russian intelligence officers charged with interfering in the 2016 presidential election, if Russia is allowed to interrogate some Americans.

Trump had described Putin's proposal as an "incredible" offer.

The White House today said Putin disagrees with the proposal.

"It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it. Hopefully President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 11:37 am

