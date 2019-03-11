App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

White House predicts a tough budget for 2019-20

Trump will send his annual budget for the financial year 2019-20 to the Congress on Monday. Unlike India, wherein the annual budget is presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister, in the United States, the president sends his budgetary proposals in the form of a document to the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The annual budget of US President Donald Trump is expected to be a tough one, wherein he will propose about five per cent reduction in domestic spending across the board, according to a top White House official on Sunday.

Trump will send his annual budget for the financial year 2019-20 to the Congress on Monday. Unlike India, wherein the annual budget is presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister, in the United States, the president sends his budgetary proposals in the form of a document to the Congress.

Appearing on the Fox news, on the eve of the budget, White House Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said that it (budget) is aimed at dealing with the budgetary deficit and at the same time ensuring rapid growth.

"If you want to deal with budget deficits, you have got rapid growth, which means keep the tax cuts in place. We believe the three per cent growth rate of 2018 will continue in 2019, and beyond 2020 and so forth," he said.

related news

"I think the other element is always to limit spending and the president is proposing roughly a five per cent across-the-board reduction in domestic spending accounts. It will be a tough budget. We are doing our own caps this year and I think it's long overdue. Some of these recent budgets have not been favourable toward spending,” Kudlow said.

He said that the Trump Administration is going to point a study guide path towards lower federal spending and federal borrowing as a share of the economy, as a share of GDP.

Responding to a question, he said, he does not see any increase in budgetary deficit.

"If the markets were overwhelmingly worried about our budgets and our spending and our deficits, you would see that interest rate rise and be a greater penalty. I don't see it right now," he said.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Budget #Congress #Donald Trump #White House #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home ...

Bumrah's Last-Ball Six Brought the Loudest Cheer From Virat Kohli

In a First, Pune to Vote in Two Phases, Over 8,000 Polling Stations to ...

Dialogue Commission Sets up High-level Panel to Reform Higher Educatio ...

Williamson Taken to Hospital for Scans on Injured Left Shoulder

In Uttar Pradesh, It’s Good News for BJP When the Electoral Wind Blo ...

Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which O ...

Illness Ends Serena's Indian Wells Bid, No. 2 Halep Advances

JEE Advanced 2019: Exam to Clash with Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Update ...

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

New Pakistan with 'nayi soch' should show new action, says India

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to focus on negative global cues ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk/block deals of March 8

India's trade figures will be major themes for the upcoming week

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board, including 4 Ind ...

BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

IDBI Bank charts yet another revival strategy to bring banking, insura ...

Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intelle ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we ...

I-League 2018-19: Tiki-taka technicians Chennai City FC exuded aura of ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Here are the first pictu ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Shilpa Shetty arrives wi ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Rekha, Sonali Bendre mak ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Natasha Dalal makes her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Sonali Bendre marks her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Bollywood favourites Abh ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Hardik Pandya, Sachin Te ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Little Aaradhya Bachchan ...

Arya and Sayyeshaa marriage: Allu Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Saira Banu atten ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.