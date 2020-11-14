PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat: Official

"We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," the outgoing president's trade advisor Peter Navarro said on Fox Business Network.

AFP

The White House is planning for President Donald Trump to serve a second term despite his reelection loss, a top official said Friday.

"We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," the outgoing president's trade advisor Peter Navarro said on Fox Business Network.

Trump has yet to concede nearly a week after US media announced that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden had defeated him in the November 3 presidential election.

Close

The president has made few public appearances since then and launched legal challenges in several states, alleging election fraud, but without providing any proof.

"What we seek here is verifiable ballots, certifiable ballots and an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses," Navarro said, repeating the unsubstantiated claims by Trump supporters.

Lamenting what he called "an immaculate deception," Navarro said any speculation about what Biden might do on trade policy or with regard to China "I think is moot at this point."

Senior US federal and state election officials on Thursday said there is "no evidence" that hackers were able to tamper with the vote, and most world leaders have congratulated Biden on his victory.
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Donald Trump #United States #US Election 2020 #White House #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.