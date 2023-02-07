 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

White House on China balloon saga: Blinken to reschedule trip when time is right

Reuters
Feb 07, 2023 / 12:08 AM IST

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken postponed a planned Feb.5-6 visit to China because of the balloon's flight into U.S. airspace last week. It was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet off the Atlantic Coast on Saturday.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon is struck down above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. (Chad Fish via AP)

The White House on Monday said a suspected Chinese spy balloon's flight over the United States has done nothing to improve already tense relations with Beijing and that top diplomat Antony Blinken will seek to reschedule a postponed trip when the time is right.

"Nobody wants to see conflict here," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken postponed a planned Feb.5-6 visit to China because of the balloon's flight into U.S. airspace last week. It was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet off the Atlantic Coast on Saturday.

U.S. officials will decide when Blinken should seek to reschedule the trip, Kirby said.