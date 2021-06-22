White House outlines plan to share 55 million COVID-19 vaccines with world, check how much India will get

US president Joe Biden had earlier announced to share 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine globally by the end of June. (File image: Reuters)

The White House laid out a plan for the United States to share the remaining 55 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world.

US president Joe Biden had earlier announced to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June. Of these 80 million doses, the US will share 75 percent through COVAX and 25 percent will be targeted to help deal with surges around the world.

As per a statement released by the White House, the US will donate approximately 41 million COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX program. Of these, around 14 million will go to Latin America and the Caribbean, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Approximately 16 million will go to Asia, which includes countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands.

Approximately 10 million is allotted for Africa to be shared with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

The remaining 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine – or 25 percent of these 55 million vaccines – will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, which include Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.

On June 3, the US shared the plan to donate the first tranche of 25 million doses of surplus vaccine overseas through the COVAX, promising infusions for South and Central America, Asia, Africa, and others at a time of glaring shortages abroad and more than ample supplies at home.

“Earlier this month, the Administration announced the plan for the first 25 million doses that we have begun shipping,” the statement said.