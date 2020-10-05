172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|white-house-identified-206-people-who-attended-donald-trump-events-in-bedminster-new-jersey-officials-5921841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

White House identified 206 people who attended Donald Trump events in Bedminster, New Jersey: Officials

"The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events," the New Jersey Department of Health said on Twitter.

Reuters

The White House has given New Jersey officials the names of more than 200 people who attended events around President Donald Trump's fundraising trip to Bedminster on Thursday, hours before he tested positive for COVID-19, New Jersey officials said.

The department has contacted the people and recommended that they self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine if they were in close contact with the president and his staff.

Officials are also interviewing staff at Trump's golf resort in Bedminster and making health recommendations, it said.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 07:43 am

tags #World News

