White House chief of staff says Donald Trump is doing very well

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump said they have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. The announcement came after several of the US President's close contacts have tested positive in recent days, and the list continues to grow. Here are some of the Team Trump members who tested positive for the infectious disease recently.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is doing "very well" and that doctors are pleased with his vital signs.

"The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues," Meadows told Reuters.