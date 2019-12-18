White House adviser says India must lower tariffs on US products

The United States is "engaged" with India on trade issues but wants India to lower its tariffs, White House trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro said on December 18.

"We're engaged with India," Navarro told Fox Business Network in an interview.

"We've got to get India ... to lower their tariffs and make nice with their trade," he added.

The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other's products, including steel.

India's trade minister in October said the broad outlines of a deal had been worked out, but Navarro on Wednesday gave no details about where talks or any US-India trade agreement stood.