App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Whistleblowers to get EU-wide protection when reporting crimes

The reform introduces common procedures at EU level, revising an approach to whistleblower protection which has left the matter in the hands of 28 national authorities across the bloc.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Whistleblowers will win European Union-wide protection for the first time under rules agreed by member nations and lawmakers on Tuesday which will provide legal guarantees to those who expose corruption, tax evasion and other crimes.

The reform introduces common procedures at EU level, revising an approach to whistleblower protection which has left the matter in the hands of 28 national authorities across the bloc. That has resulted in widely varying approaches, with no laws at all in some member states.

Under the deal, whistleblowers will be protected when they report irregularities at the companies or public bodies where they work. Legal protection would be guaranteed when whistleblowers disclose illicit activities through internal channels or to public authorities.

Whistleblowers will also obtain legal protection if they disclose breaches to the media but guarantees will apply only if public disclosure was made after no response was received to the first report of breaches, or in cases where whistleblowers risk retaliation or major public interests are at risk.

related news

The new rules also define penalties for false or malicious reporting.

EU states had wanted a three-tier system in which the first reporting would be protected only if done internally but EU lawmakers obtained a simpler system in which whistleblowers will be able to report to public authorities in the first instance.

The reforms follow criticism from transparency campaigners about a lack of EU protection for individuals who report such breaches following the prosecution of two whistleblowers who leaked information in 2012 about Luxembourg's illegal tax deals with large corporations.

Attempts by some states to water down the reform earlier this year were blocked at an early stage of the talks with Luxembourg, Ireland and Hungary seeking to have tax matters excluded, according to minutes of EU internal meetings seen by Reuters.

However, a coalition of EU states, including Germany, France and Italy, eventually prevailed in keeping tax revelations within the proposal.

The new rules will need a final procedural approval by EU states and the Parliament before going into effect.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #European Union #whistleblower #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Indonesia's Lion Air Postpones Accepting Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8

Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Scout Opportunities in India

Election Epicentre: Netas Defect & Allies Ditch Congress

Madhya Pradesh Appoints its First Transgender Government Officer

Former Assam CM Endorses Ex-Top Cop’s Claims of Nexus Between Politi ...

Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?

Bihar’s ‘Hand of God’: Why Opposition Leaders are Lining up to M ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League Dream for Domestic Glory

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Malaysia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

EU adds 10 countries, including UAE, to tax blacklist

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Matc ...

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Mamata Banerjee employs Nusrat Jahan, Moon Moon Sen, Mimi Chakraborty ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.