Whirlpool recalls washing machines in UK on fire risk

Whirlpool, the US maker of electrical appliances, said it would need to recall some 500,000 washing machines sold in Britain owing to a potential fire risk.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers... but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people's safety is our top priority," Whirlpool Corporation vice president Jeff Noel said in a statement.

The news comes only six months after the company launched a massive recall of tumble dryers.

Regarding the latest recall, Whirlpool said washing machines sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by a flaw with doors, potentially causing a fire.