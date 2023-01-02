 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Which countries have imposed fresh Covid rules on travellers from China?

Jan 02, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Here is a run-down of the countries that have imposed mandatory Covid tests and other rules on arrivals from China.

China Covid-19 Crisis

Around a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China, as the world's most populous nation faces a surge in Covid cases following its decision to relax strict virus restrictions.

Here is a run-down of the countries that have imposed mandatory Covid tests and other rules on arrivals from China:

- United States -

As of January 5, the United States will require negative Covid tests taken within two days of departure -- or documentation proving passengers have recovered from the virus within the last 90 days -- for all entries from China.

Acceptable tests include "a PCR test or an antigen self-test administered and monitored by a telehealth service or a licensed provider", according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

The rules include those travelling from Hong Kong and Macau.