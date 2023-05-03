 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Where the milkshakes are served with a celebration of black culture

New York Times
May 03, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Harlem Shake, just blocks from the Apollo Theater and Marcus Garvey Park, in New York on Dec. 14, 2021. At Harlem Shake, which continues to expand, the fun retro vibes connect to a deeper diner history. (Jason LeCras/The New York Times)

On a corner in Central Harlem, just blocks from the Apollo Theater and Marcus Garvey Park, stands Harlem Shake, a diner designed to look as though it’s been there for decades. The walls are covered with Jet magazine covers and photographs, some signed, of Black American musicians and celebrities: Regina Hall, Diddy, Maya Angelou, Questlove. Its retro diner-style menus and swivel bar stools evoke nostalgia for an era of charm — and upheaval — in American culture.

Rasheeda Purdie, a neighborhood resident of 14 years, finds comfort in how distinctly Harlem the restaurant is. “The interior of it, the aesthetic of it, the music — you can hear it before you even arrive,” she said. “That’s the Harlem that I know and fell in love with years ago.”

Harlem Shake reaches a milestone this month: The Black- and women-owned restaurant is celebrating its 10th anniversary, having served the Black and Latino communities in the neighborhood with updated takes on burgers, fries and milkshakes. A second location opened in Park Slope, Brooklyn, in 2021, serving guava frosés and chicken strips dressed in Spank’n hot sauce, and a third Harlem Shake is set to open in Long Island City this summer.

“Sharing food is almost like a love language,” said Dardra Coaxum, an interior designer and Harlem native who opened the restaurant with Jelena Pasic. “Feeding someone is no small gesture, and I love the fact that we’re doing this in our community.”