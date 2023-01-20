 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When is the New Zealand prime minister election and how will it work?

Reuters
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Leadership hopefuls will gather on Sunday when the centre-left Labour party caucus meets to elect a new leader, who will become prime minister.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down no later than Feb. 7 after a shock resignation on Thursday in which she said she "had no more in the tank".

Here's what will happen:

WHO CAN VOTE, AND HOW?

The 64 Labour members of parliament, known as the caucus, will meet in private at 1 p.m. local time (0000 GMT) on Sunday to elect a new leader. Those who can't make it can vote by proxy. The winner requires at least two-thirds of the votes, or 43 members.

Hopefuls need seven colleagues to make the ballot: at least 10% of the caucus, excluding themselves. Nominations must be received by 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.