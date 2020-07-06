WhatsApp to pause processing law-enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong

WhatsApp is 'pausing' such reviews 'pending further assessment of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts,' a spokesperson said in a statement.
Reuters
Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messaging service said on Monday it had "paused" processing law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 06:27 pm