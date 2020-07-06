App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

WhatsApp to pause processing law-enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong

WhatsApp is 'pausing' such reviews 'pending further assessment of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts,' a spokesperson said in a statement.

Reuters

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messaging service said on Monday it had "paused" processing law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong.

WhatsApp is "pausing" such reviews "pending further assessment of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts," a spokesperson said in a statement.

 
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 06:27 pm

