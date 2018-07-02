WhatsApp group admins can now restrict participants from sending messages

For months now, WhatsApp has been working on this new feature which allows group admins to restrict participants from sending messages to the group. It has finally rolled out this new feature 'Send Messages’ for all the platforms — Beta for Android version 2.8.201, IOS version 2.18.70, and Windows Phone.

There will be a menu option of Send Messages under the Group Settings, which will have two options: ‘Only Admins’ and ‘All Participants’. When you click on the former, then the participants will not be able to send messages, photos, video, etc. to the group, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp will inform all the participants present in the group about the change in settings. If something important is to be send, the sender can ask the administrator to quickly change the settings. This setting will avoid any spam messages to be further forwarded but this feature will be added later.

Whatsapp has been working very actively to control and improvise WhatsApp groups. Recently, it added a group description in which the users can update their group info. It is not only controlled by group admins but any member can do it. WhatsApp has continuously been making some or the other update to make the service more effective and enjoyable.

It was previously revealed by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and Co-founder, that a group video calling will be introduced with sticker support as video calling is very popular. The company’s blog post said, “Voice and video calls are very popular on WhatsApp, and we’re excited to share that group calling will be coming in the months ahead. Stickers are also coming to WhatsApp soon.”