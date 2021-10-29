MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

What's in Joe Biden's new $1.75 trillion spending framework

The White House said the plan has the support of Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives. Progressive Democrats in the House, however, have said they want to see the full text before making any deals.

Reuters
October 29, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Joe Biden addressing UN General Assembly (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Joe Biden addressing UN General Assembly (Image: Twitter/@ANI)


U.S. President Joe Biden presented a social and climate spending plan on Thursday to Congress and voters.

The White House said the plan has the support of Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives. Progressive Democrats in the House, however, have said they want to see the full text before making any deals.


INCLUDED


*$555 billion in clean energy tax credits


*1% tax on corporate stock buybacks


*15% minimum tax on corporate profits of U.S. companies with over $1 billion in profits.


*Free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds for six years, expanded home care for elderly.


* Limit on child care costs for families to no more than 7% of income for families earning up to 250% of state median income.


* Extend expanded child tax credit for one year.


* Extend the expanded Affordable Care Act premium tax credits through 2025.


NOT INCLUDED


*A proposal to allow the U.S. government to negotiate prescription drug prices to make them cheaper.


*Paid family leave


*A billionaire tax floated this week

* Changes to the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT, which Republicans capped at $10,000 per taxpayer to help pay for their 2017 tax cuts

Reuters
Tags: #Joe #Joe Biden #World News
first published: Oct 29, 2021 08:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.