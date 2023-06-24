What’s happening in Russia? Here’s what we know

Russia President Vladimir Putin (file image)

A powerful mercenary military leader brought in by Russian President Vladimir Putin to help salvage his invasion of Ukraine has turned his guns on the Russian army, and his tanks are prowling the streets of his own country.

What just happened?

With his regular forces bogged down in what a Russian general once predicted would be a “walk in the park” invasion, Putin last year turned for a help to a longtime political ally, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of a notoriously brutal private army called Wagner.

Wagner did, in fact, notch up wins in Ukraine — but it soon became clear that Prigozhin, a tycoon with an ego to match the Russian president’s, was not content to limit his fight to one front.

Prigozhin bitterly lashed into Russian military leaders, accusing them of incompetence and of undermining his fighters.

Then words turned to action.

On Saturday, Wagner forces seized control of key military facilities in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don and threatened to enter Moscow. Putin is now facing the most serious challenge to his hold on power since he became president in 1999.

The Russian president had held his tongue in recent months as his old ally grew increasingly outspoken, perhaps because Prigozhin was always carful to profess his personal loyalty.

That ended Saturday.

“A stab in the back of our country and our people,” declared Putin to the Russian people on Saturday, vowing “decisive actions.”

Here is what we know.

What’s happening?

Tension escalated late Friday after Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking his fighters’ encampments — a claim that could not be immediately verified. He also described the invasion of Ukraine as a “racket” perpetrated by a corrupt Russian elite.

Prigozhin vowed that what he said was his 25,000-strong mercenary force would go on the offensive against the Russian defense ministry, though he said that the actions were not a “military coup.”

The Russian authorities responded by charging Prigozhin with “organizing an armed rebellion.” A Russian general urged Prigozhin’s fighters not to “play into the hands” of an enemy that he said was waiting for Russia’s internal political situation to worsen.

Video footage showed armored vehicles from the Russian military in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, near the war’s front line in Ukraine where Prigozhin’s fighters had been operating.

Additional videos circulating online and verified by The New York Times showed dozens of soldiers getting out of military vehicles and pointing their guns at the compound that forms the military command post in southern Russia.

Early Saturday, the governor of the Rostov region asked residents to stay in their homes, saying that the authorities were “doing everything necessary” to ensure their safety. The governor of the nearby Voronezh region, north of Rostov, also said that a convoy of military equipment was moving along a local highway. It was not clear which direction it was moving.

As the events played out in Russia, Ukraine’s armed forces posted three words on Twitter: “We are watching.”

Who is Prigozhin?

The St. Petersburg tycoon has for years been part of a charmed circle of Russian oligarchs with close ties to Putin. In 2018, he was one of 13 Russians indicted by a federal grand jury in the United States for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election.

Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary force, a shadowy private military company, first emerged during Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. It has since exerted influence on behalf of Moscow in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Mali and Mozambique.

Wagner is important to the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and led the recent assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. And Prigozhin, who has recruited fighters from prisons, has been widely seen as a symbol of wartime Russia: ruthless, shameless and lawless.

Why is Prigozhin angry?

Prigozhin has in recent months launched accusations at Russia’s military leadership. He blames Russian generals for failing to provide his forces with enough ammunition and for ignoring soldiers’ struggles.

The Kremlin tolerated his broadsides for months, even as some analysts said that Prigozhin was poised to turn his new prominence into broader political influence, possibly threatening Putin’s grip on power.

But official patience had clearly evaporated by Saturday morning, when the country’s prosecutor general announced that Prigozhin was being investigated on charges that carried a maximum prison term of 20 years. TASS, a Russian state news agency, reported that he had been charged.

Later on Saturday morning, Putin addressed the situation in Rostov-on-Don during a brief speech on state television, saying that “decisive actions” would be taken to stabilize it. He said the functioning of military and civilian institutions in the southern Russian city of 1 million people had “essentially been blocked.”

“Actions that divide our unity are in essence defeatism before one’s own people,” Putin said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Mike Ives and Eric Nagourney