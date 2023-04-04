 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What's expected from Donald Trump court appearance

AFP
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

Here's what is expected as the 76-year-old Trump becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges

Donald Trump is to appear before a judge in New York on Tuesday to face charges over a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Here's what is expected as the 76-year-old Trump becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges:

- Surrender -

Trump, who was indicted by a grand jury last week, flew into New York on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to surrender to the authorities in New York.