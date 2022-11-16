 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What we know about the missile blast in Poland

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden said the missile, which killed two people, was probably not fired from Russia and Moscow said it had not targeted the area.

A view shows damages after an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, in this image obtained from social media by Reuters released on November 15, 2022. - Reuters

A missile blast in NATO-member Poland that Ukraine blamed on Russia raised fears of a deeper confrontation between the U.S.-led military alliance and Russia amid the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the missile, which killed two people, was probably not fired from Russia and Moscow said it had not targeted the area. Many NATO allies called for thorough investigations and the alliance convened an emergency meeting.

What do we know - and what do we not know?

THE MISSILE

First news of the incident was reported by Polish Radio ZET which said on Tuesday that two stray missiles hit Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 km (3.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

According to the Polish foreign ministry, a Russian-made missile fell on the village at 3:40 p.m. local time (0240 GMT) after a massive day of Russian shelling of Ukraine.