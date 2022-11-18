What to watch today at COP27

The official events at the COP27 climate talks are winding down ahead of the scheduled end date on Friday, but the negotiations for a final deal are dragging on.

Countries remain deeply divided over many important issues, with the talks threatening to extend into the weekend.

On Friday, watch for glimmers of agreement on sticking points, which include funding for countries being ravaged by climate impacts and how much scrutiny countries should face in their domestic actions for delivering on climate targets.

Meanwhile, negotiators working on a separate track to nail down details around global carbon offset trading may announce incremental progress made so far.

And the government of Vanuatu will reveal how it will ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the obligations of governments regarding climate change - a decision it hopes to then put before the United Nations for a vote.

