What to watch on Tuesday at COP27

COP27

With COP27 climate summit negotiations grinding over political points and technical details, delegates were hoping the G20 summit starting Tuesday in Indonesia offers a boost to ambition for global action on fighting climate change.

The news on Monday of China and the United States resuming climate cooperation has already buoyed hopes for a positive outcome from the U.N. climate summit, being held this year in Egypt. But there's still much to get done before the scheduled end of the talks on Friday.

With the U.N. summit taking on the theme of "energy" on Tuesday, there are several events that will address global progress on transitioning off fossil fuels.

A cluster of countries that agreed at last year's climate summit, COP26, to stop public funding for overseas fossil fuel projects will give a progress update, and potentially add new members to the club.

Separately, a high-level panel including U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and last year's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, will discuss efforts by banks and rich nations to help developing counterparts with technical assistance and project finance for their energy transitions.

And a group of African countries including Kenya and COP27-host Egypt are set to release a report on the economic potential of green hydrogen, including likely export markets.

Meanwhile, the EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans is due to give a news conference. And in the evening, Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is due to arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh, ahead of a scheduled speech to COP27 on Wednesday.