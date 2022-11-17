English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    What to watch on Thursday at COP27

    With government ministers on hand now in Sharm el-Sheikh, delegations will be working long hours Thursday to reach agreement over contentions issues ranging from climate finance to phrasing around the transition from fossil fuels.

    Reuters
    November 17, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST
    The 27th UNFCCC conference of parties (COP27) is underway at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

    The 27th UNFCCC conference of parties (COP27) is underway at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

    Deep divisions among countries in the U.N. climate talks has delegates still far from reaching a final deal at COP27 in Egypt.

    With government ministers on hand now in Sharm el-Sheikh, delegations will be working long hours Thursday to reach agreement over contentions issues ranging from climate finance to phrasing around the transition from fossil fuels.

    Separately, ministers from countries that have signed onto the Global Methane Pledge to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030 will discuss progress made on the goal. U.S. officials say a few dozen of them will produce detailed plans for meeting their targets.

    Elsewhere, officials from the United Arab Emirates are set to hold a briefing about next year's U.N. climate summit in Dubai.

    And up to 84 countries and companies are likely to commit to a pledge launched last year to ditch gasoline-powered vehicles in favor of going electric. The pledge was first announced with 130 countries at COP26.
    Reuters
    Tags: #climate change #COP27 #UN #World News
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:03 am