 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

What to look out for in Joe Biden’s second state of the union speech

Bloomberg
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

The downing of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that is hampering efforts to improve ties with Beijing and the specter of a US default that threatens to wreak havoc on the US economy will have investors, diplomats and lawmakers looking for reassurance as the president two challenges with international ramifications.

US President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address on February 7.

President Joe Biden will speak to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening against the backdrop of renewed tensions with China and a brewing showdown with House Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling.

The downing of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that is hampering efforts to improve ties with Beijing and the specter of a US default that threatens to wreak havoc on the US economy will have investors, diplomats and lawmakers looking for reassurance as the president two challenges with international ramifications.

Tax the Rich

Biden plans to call for a minimum tax on billionaires and quadrupling the levy on stock buybacks, items that stand little chance of passing through the divided Congress but could resonate with the public. Biden will also nod at the “economic anxiety” many Americans are facing while also explaining how his policies will improve their situations, White House economic adviser Brian Deese said Monday.