What to know about the times square ball drop on New Year’s Eve

Representative image (Image: AP)

Crowds will once again gather in Times Square on New Year’s Eve to bring in 2023, peering through more than 1 ton of confetti to catch a glimpse of the 11,875-pound ball made of Waterford Crystal as it descends, an annual tradition that dates back to 1907.

This year’s celebration will be a full return to all the usual revelries after two years of scaled-back events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s affair, however, did have one unusual highlight, with Mayor Eric Adams being sworn in at Times Square after his inauguration was postponed. In 2020, only a small number of front-line workers and their families were allowed to attend the event.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming New Year’s Eve festivities.

What time does the celebration start?

The celebration will begin shortly before 6 p.m. Eastern time. Around that time, the ball will be placed atop the pole at One Times Square. The ball drop, which will take 60 seconds, will begin at 11:59 p.m.

Many celebrants arrive in the afternoon to claim their viewing spots. Entrance to the viewing areas is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Who’s performing in Times Square?

Chelsea Cutler and JVKE will be the musical leads. The Sino-American Friendship Association and the dance group ANEW will also perform. A number of other performances will be broadcast on various networks.

How can I watch the ball drop from home?

You can watch the event online at TimesSquareNYC.org starting at 6 p.m. Eastern. The stream will be 6 1/2 hours, with no commercials.

A number of TV networks will host live New Year’s Eve specials from Times Square. Ryan Seacrest will host ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which will air at 8 p.m. Eastern. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host CNN’s event, which will also start at 8 p.m. Eastern, Miley Cyrus will co-host NBC’s event with Dolly Parton, and that event will air around 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

How can I watch it in person?

The ball drop can be seen along Broadway, from 43rd Street to 50th Street. It can also be viewed along Seventh Avenue as far north as 59th Street.

You do not need a ticket. You should also know that there are no portable public restrooms available, and some die-hard fans have worn diapers as a solution.

You can also watch the ball drop from a number of nearby hotels and restaurants, including Renaissance New York, Marriott Marquis, the Knickerbocker, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Olive Garden, R Lounge, and the Beast and Butterflies at the M Social.

What COVID safety precautions are being taken?

New York City does not have COVID requirements for outdoor events.