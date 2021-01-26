What to know about California’s reopening, again

People wait in line as they order takeout at La Costa Taqueria in Salinas, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. California officials announced on Monday morning that they were lifting severe coronavirus restrictions on huge swaths of the state, home to tens of millions of people. (PC-Joel Angel Juarez/The New York Times)

On Monday, California officials lifted the state’s regional stay-at-home order, clearing the way for outdoor dining to reopen, for barbers to start inviting customers back into their chairs and for residents to visit their loved ones — as long as they stay outside, of course — in places where those activities have been banned.

It was an abrupt reversal by state public health officials, who said as recently as Sunday that their projections for intensive care unit capacity in the Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California meant they were ineligible to exit the order. The move caught both allies and critics of the governor off guard, prompting accusations that the decision was driven by politics over science.

For now, many mixed signals with the virus in California

Hospitals continue to be stretched, and new cases continue to be much higher than their previous summer peak.

Still, officials emphasized that now, things are different.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said in a statement Monday. “But Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible, and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared.”

If you’re like me, all the rule changes have left you with a little bit of whiplash and maybe some déjà vu.

Here are the answers to some questions you may have:

Now that you mention it, this does feel a little familiar. Why is that?

That’s probably because this is the third time that California has imposed strict lockdowns on most or all of its residents — and then effectively let counties reopen at different rates.

First, the state slowly lifted restrictions on a county-by-county basis in late spring and early summer. (Remember the “monitoring list?”) In July, amid surging cases — although, I should note, they were nowhere close to what we’re seeing now — Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled them back.

Then, in August, Newsom unveiled the state’s color-coded, tiered reopening framework, which was meant to be clearer and more transparent than the previous one, although restrictions still varied by county.

But as cases started to rise before the holidays, Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order that would go into effect once a region’s intensive care unit capacity dipped below a 15% threshold. Eventually nearly all of the state’s population was living under the order, which banned any gatherings and shuttered outdoor dining.

Which brings us up to now, with the state’s move Monday to lift the strict order.

What’s next?

We return to the color-coded tiers of restriction, tied to the prevalence of the virus in a given county rather than ICU capacity.

All but four counties are still in the most restrictive purple tier, which permits restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and gyms to operate outdoors and allows hotels and personal care service businesses to reopen with strict caps on occupancy.

Counties can still opt to keep stricter rules in place, as Los Angeles County has done in the past, as it grapples with a particularly deadly and encompassing surge.

This time, though, county officials said Los Angeles would have rules aligned with the state’s, meaning that by this weekend, lots of businesses that had been completely shuttered or restaurants that were open for takeout only can reopen.

In the Bay Area, where hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed as they have been in much of Southern California, local officials also gave businesses the green light to reopen.

What did the governor have to say about all this?

Hours after state public health officials announced the lifting of the stay-at-home orders, Newsom defended the decision, saying that the state’s models showed pressure on ICUs lifting significantly in the next month.

By Feb. 21, the state reported, ICU capacity is projected to reach 30.3% across California, with 33.3% of ICU space available in Southern California, 22.3% in the San Joaquin Valley and 25% in the Bay Area.

And state officials, Newsom said, rushed to lift restrictions as quickly as possible once the numbers indicated it would be safe to do so.

“We did a lot of comprehensive outreach and we’re pleased to move in this direction,” he said in a news conference Monday.

He described accusations that he was making pandemic response decisions based on political considerations as “complete, utter nonsense.”

Still, he highlighted that California’s overall positivity rate recently compared favorably with those of Texas and Arizona. And he emphasized that reporting delays — which state officials were working to fix — had contributed to what he described as misconceptions about the slow relative speed of California’s vaccine rollout.

“We’re just getting going,” Newsom said. California, he said, is like a ship: “It takes a little time to shift course, but when it shifts course, it builds tremendous momentum.”

Did we get more of a vaccine update?

Yes, the governor also laid out the state’s evolving vaccine prioritization framework: Along with health care workers and anyone 65 and older, the state will prioritize emergency medical workers, food and agricultural workers, and teachers and school staff members.

After that, he said, the state will “transition to age-based eligibility” and will focus on getting vaccines to disproportionately impacted communities.

But the problem, experts have said over and over in recent weeks, is that — like the state’s reopening system — the implementation of such detailed plans rests on county public health departments, and the details have differed community by community.

He said the state was still getting vaccine providers up to speed on using Myturn.ca.gov, the state’s pilot site for letting people know when, well, it’s their turn.