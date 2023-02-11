English
    What statistics can’t capture about the global baby bust

    Even in countries such as Sweden, where the government’s generous welfare benefits and financial incentives did manage to stem a fall in birthrates, the effects were modest

    New York Times
    February 11, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
    Representative Image

    It’s a story that you can almost set your watch by: Every few months, new data or a new report will show that the birthrate in a country or region is too low to sustain economic growth, and that efforts to persuade people to have more babies have failed.

    It’s a story that, in many ways, is made for the Interpreter, and one that I’m very much in the middle of as a busy working parent. That perhaps explains why analyzing this issue makes me feel like I am teetering on the edge of a swirling vortex that contains everything from the pressures of modern capitalism to my own stress over what to feed my kids this evening.

    I usually stop at that point — as a busy working parent I don’t have time to drag myself out of vortexes — but today I’m feeling lucky, even though I’m running on fumes at the end of the week. Let’s get into it.

    Recently, the story of demographic doom is pegged to China, whose population is now officially shrinking, setting up a crisis with global consequences. But you could write a similar story about the United States, where birthrates fell sharply last year, or any number of other countries whose governments have offered cash bonuses, tax breaks, paid leave and other benefits to persuade people to have more kids. Almost always, the result is the same: The numbers barely budge.