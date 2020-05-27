App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

What people are saying about controversial legislation for Hong Kong

The debate comes on the heels of Beijing's proposal last week to directly impose national security legislation in the Chinese-ruled city, stoking global concerns over the prospect of a dramatic assertion of Chinese control on the city.

Reuters

Hong Kong legislators are holding a debate on Wednesday over a controversial bill that would require schools to teach China's national anthem, organisations to play it and sing it, and anyone who disrespects it to face jail or fines.



The security legislation could end freedom of speech and pave the way for mainland security agencies to set up branches in Hong Kong. It targets secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference - terms that are increasingly used by authorities to describe last year's pro-democracy protests.

Following is some comment on what people are saying about the latest developments in Hong Kong.

Edith Wong, office worker:

"The central government wants to tightly control the situation. There's two sides. If there wasn't such radical destruction in Hong Kong, then the government wouldn't be doing this.

"There's really two sides to it, it's not just the central government that wants to force the law. It's said that Hong Kong won't change for 50 years, so I think there is a sense that the government has broken its commitment.

Brian Shum, event manager:

"I think this is not what we would see in an open society. Because it makes things feel like a police state, with the supervision ... I think this is not what you think of an open society like Hong Kong.

Ryan Tsang, hotel management:

"I'm scared. If they're going to go through with it there's nothing you can do, but if you know that's the way it ends then you should voice out your opinion. We've said it before, if you don't come out today, you'll never be able to come out. This is legislation that directly affects us."

 

First Published on May 27, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #China #Hong Kong #World News

