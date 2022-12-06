 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What legacy will Vladimir Putin leave Russia?

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Well, listen up now. Whether it's new weapons, threatening nuclear war, or illegally invading sovereign states, Putin has a habit of seeking attention. In fact, it's been his most predictable strategic reflex.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File image)

Nobody listened to Russia, Vladimir Putin intoned in 2018, as he unveiled the poisonous fruit of Russia's military modernisation project: a nuclear-powered cruise missile; a hypersonic glider; and a nuclear warhead atop a drone submarine, designed to flood coastal cities with tsunamis.

Combining a thirst for great power status with a primitive nativism that has crossed over into xenophobia, Putin has consistently sought to compel others to respect Russia, though having them fear it will also apparently do.

But what sort of Russia will Putin leave behind for the millions of citizens at whose expense he has enriched himself, both personally and politically? As his disastrous war in Ukraine demonstrates, Putin's achievements embody anything but greatness.

He will leave Russia geopolitically weakened, economically little more than a Chinese vassal, its people viewed with suspicion and hostility. Russia will have little more than a hefty nuclear arsenal and a disregard for the laws of war to coerce its neighbours.

Putin's progress It's worth recalling that Putin first came to power in 2000 on a wave of popular relief, not euphoria. For years, Russians had faced unappealing leadership choices: an increasingly ill and gaffe-prone Boris Yeltsin; the Communist Party's dour Gennady Zyuganov; and Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the neofascist 'clown prince' of Russian politics.