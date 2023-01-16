 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Joe Biden-Fumio Kishida summit means for the Indo-Pacific

Pranay Sharma
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

While the US has committed to the defence of Japan, there is no clear indication if Japan would support the US decision to deny China access to technologies for chip-making machinery

The US President’s assurance puts to rest a widespread speculation in Japan and elsewhere that America might not be as committed to the Indo-Pacific region because of its engagement with the war in Ukraine. (File image)

The summit between Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida in Washington this weekend formally set the future course of the US-Japanese partnership to deal with the challenge that China poses in the Indo-Pacific region.

Experts said that Friday’s meeting between the US President and the Japanese Prime Minister clearly indicated that the two countries were in lock-step to deal with the emerging scenario.

This was Kishida’s first visit to the US since assuming office as Japan's prime minister in October 2021.

Endorsing Japan’s new defence doctrine last month that diluted many of the country’s post-World War II constraints, Biden said, “We’re modernising our military alliance, building on Japan’s historic increase in defence spending and new Security Strategy.”

Biden said, “Let me be crystal clear: the United States is fully, thoroughly, completely committed to the alliance and, more importantly, to the defence of Japan.”

The US President’s assurance puts to rest a widespread speculation in Japan and elsewhere that America might not be as committed to the Indo-Pacific region because of its engagement with the war in Ukraine.