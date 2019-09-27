What is the newly proposed criminal law that has brought Indonesia to a boil?

Violent clashes broke out earlier this week between the Indonesian police and student protesters across the nation as the island country's government proposed a new morality code.

On September 24, thousands of students gathered outside the parliament building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, demanding that the government should junk the proposed law which is aimed at criminalising extramarital sex.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the proposed criminal code prescribes a maximum jail term of one year in case of extramarital sex, and a six-month jail term for unmarried couples living together.

However, the prosecution can happen only if a complaint is filed by a village chief and if the parents and/or children of the accused have no objections, the report adds.

While the issue of the blanket ban on extramarital sex has gained a lot of coverage, the bill also penalises a variety of other 'offences'. These include criticism of the President's honour, teaching of Marxist-Leninist ideology and abortions in the absence of a medical emergency or rape, among other things.

It might also serve to expand blasphemy laws in the Muslim-majority nation, a subject that is already a sensitive one there. Overall, it encompasses 628 articles which legislate on subjects much wider than the issue of extramarital sex.