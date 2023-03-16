 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is the MQ-9 Reaper drone that collided with a Russian jet? 

Reuters
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

Below is a description of the MQ-9 "Reaper" drone based on information from the Air Force and its maker, General Atomics.

Drone

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. military "Reaper" surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as "reckless' by the U.S. military.

WHAT IT DOES AND WHO OWNS IT:

The MQ-9 "Reaper" unmanned aerial vehicle can loiter at up to 50,000 feet for more than 27 hours, gathering intelligence with sophisticated cameras, sensors and radars. It has a 66 foot wingspan, a Honeywell engine, can carry 3,900 pounds of fuel and travel at a speed of 240 knots 'true air speed'.