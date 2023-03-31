 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is an indictment? Everything you need to know

Bloomberg
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

While Trump will be fingerprinted and have his mug-shot taken, he probably won’t be paraded before cameras in handcuffs or placed in a holding cell, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month. He’ll likely remain in the custody of the Secret Service agents assigned to his protection detail.

Donald Trump Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg

Donald Trump made US history when he became the first former president indicted on criminal charges on Thursday. Prosecutors working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have been building a case about hush money payments made by Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to buy her silence about her claims that she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier.

The indictment is one of several legal issues Trump faces, including an investigation by the Atlanta DA and a federal special counsel probe.

Here’s a legal breakdown of what an indictment is and what may follow for Trump: