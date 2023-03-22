 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is an indictment? Everything you need to know

Bloomberg
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

Donald Trump may make US history as the first former president indicted on criminal charges. Prosecutors working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have been building a case about hush money payments made by Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to buy her silence about her claims that she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier.

But what does an indictment mean? Here’s a legal breakdown:

What is an indictment?
An indictment is a charging document presented to a court that accuses one or more people of crimes. Indictments spell out who is charged, what charges they face and how they allegedly broke the law. Every defendant in the US is presumed innocent until their guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt. To secure a conviction, prosecutors must prove all the elements of a crime.

Does someone who is indicted get arrested?
Someone may be indicted after they’re arrested, which is often the case in murders and other violent crimes. After an indictment, a defendant may be arrested or can surrender to authorities. They are then fingerprinted and photographed. They’re informed that they have the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney. They may or may not be handcuffed, depending on the crime.