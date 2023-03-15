 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What happened to the US drone downed near Ukraine?

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

The United States announced on Tuesday that one of its MQ-9 "Reaper" intelligence and surveillance drones had been struck by a Russian Su-27 fighter. According to the U.S. Department of Defence the Russian fighter hit the drone's propeller forcing U.S. forces to bring the drone down.

Russia and the United States have offered different accounts of the downing of a U.S. intelligence drone in the Black Sea.

Below are the two accounts:

WHAT THE UNITED STATES SAID:

