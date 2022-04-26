English
    What does Elon Musk want with Twitter? Check out his tweets for clues

    Here's a chronology of developments, including some tweets from Musk, that shed some light on his views of the company and free speech:

    Reuters
    April 26, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
    Elon Musk Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

    Twitter Inc on Monday agreed to accept a $44 billion takeover bid from Elon Musk, giving the world's richest person control of the social media company once the deal closes.

    Date Tweets and comments from company filing

    "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning

    April 25, 2022 democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where

    matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk

    tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1518677066325053441?t=uZkgCtHZTcwmuGPkh3loDQ&s=19

    after the deal was announced. "I also want to make

    Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new

    features, making the algorithms open source to increase

    trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all

    humans."

    April 21, 2022 "If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots

    or die trying!" Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1517215066550116354.

    "And authenticate all real humans," he added.

    April 14, 2022 "Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to

    shareholders, not the board," Musk asked https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1514698036760530945

    in a poll on Twitter in which 83.5% of the responders

    said yes.

    Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said that as one

    April 14, 2022 of the major shareholders in Twitter he rejected a

    takeover bid by Musk

    April 14, 2022 "However, since making my investment I now realize the

    company will neither thrive nor serve this societal

    imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be

    transformed as a private company," Musk said in a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001418091/000110465922045641/tm2212748d1_sc13da.htm

    April 14, 2022 "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not

    accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a

    shareholder," Musk added in the filing

    April 14, 2022 "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,"

    Musk said in the filing

    April 14, 2022 Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1514564966564651008

    saying "I made an offer", with a link to the company

    filing

    April 12, 2022 Musk was sued by former Twitter shareholders who claim

    they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price

    because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2% stake in the

    social media company

    April 10, 2022 Musk polled followers on Twitter asking whether the

    company's headquarters in San Francisco should be

    converted into a homeless shelter. The tweet is now

    deleted. Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos had backed Musk's

    idea

    April 10, 2022 Twitter CEO Agrawal shared a note https://twitter.com/paraga/status/1513354622466867201

    on Twitter saying that Musk rejected the company's offer

    to join its board. Musk deleted the tweet, where he

    responded with an emoticon with a

    face-with-hand-over-mouth

    April 10, 2022 Musk started a poll asking if "w" should be deleted from

    Twitter's name, leaving two voting options, "yes" and "of

    course." He deleted that too

    April 9, 2022 With respect to Twitter's business model, Musk tweeted

    before deleting it: "And no ads. The power of corporations

    to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends

    on advertising money to survive"

    April 9, 2022 Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1512946176244473863,

    "Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays

    $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark" about

    its subscription service that offers "exclusive access to

    premium features" on a monthly basis. Later, he deleted

    the tweet

    April 5, 2022 Agrawal tweeted https://twitter.com/paraga/status/1511320953598357505?s=21&t=Is9i_R_hPKzFuUV5VhxUZQ

    Musk is being appointed to Twitter's board. "He's both a

    passionate believer and intense critic of the service

    which is exactly what we need on

    @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the

    long-term", a follow-on tweet said

    April 5, 2022 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey welcomed Musk to Twitter's board

    in a tweet https://twitter.com/jack/status/1511329369473564677?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1511329369473564677%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Feconomictimes.indiatimes.com%2Fmagazines%2Fpanache%2Fto-celebrate-memelord-elon-musks-twitter-board-entry-netizens-flood-the-internet-with-jokes%2Farticleshow%2F90687616.cms,

    added: "Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and

    they will be an incredible team"

    April 4, 2022 Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users if they wanted an

    edit button. "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in

    the tweet, in response to which Agrawal said the

    consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote

    carefully," he tweeted

    April 4, 2022 In his first tweet since the disclosure of his stake in

    Twitter, he said, "Oh hi lol"

    March 26, 2022 Musk said Twitter failing to adhere to free speech

    principles fundamentally undermines democracy and asked if

    a new platform was needed



    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #World News
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 06:20 am
