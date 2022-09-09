English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    What changes will UK see with a new monarch?

    Here are some aspects of British daily life that will be different:

    Reuters
    September 09, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

    From a new face on the country's stamps and coins to new words for the national anthem, Britain will see changes with the death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of her son Charles to the throne.

    Here are some aspects of British daily life that will be different:

    NATIONAL ANTHEM

    - The words of the British national anthem, which in its present form dates back to the 18th century, will change from "God Save the Queen" to "God Save the King".

    According to the royal family's website, the anthem came to prominence amid the patriotic fervour that followed the 1745 victory of Prince Charles Edward Stuart over King George II's army in Scotland, and was sung in London theatres.

    Close

    Related stories

    Usually only the first verse is sung and this will now be: "God save our gracious King! Long live our noble King! God save the King! Send him victorious, Happy and glorious, Long to reign over us, God save the King."

    COINS AND STAMPS

    Newly minted and printed coins and banknotes will feature the head of the king, as the monarch's image is shown on British currency. Old coins and banknotes will remain in circulation until they are gradually replaced over time.

    However, since the monarchy was restored following the 10-year republic of Oliver Cromwell in 1660, it has become traditional for the monarch to face in the opposite direction to their predecessor.

    As such, Queen Elizabeth faces right and so Charles should be pictured facing left. During Elizabeth's long reign, five different portraits of her were used on coins.

    Postage stamps will likewise be updated to feature the portrait of the new king.

    ROYAL CYPHER

    The Royal Cypher - the monogram used by the monarch which, currently features the queen's "EIIR" stamp below an image of the St Edward's Crown - will change.

    The cypher is replicated across Britain and appears on everything from red mail pillar boxes to police uniforms. In accordance with tradition, both the cypher and the royal coat of arms will change with a new king.

    However, cyphers on pillar boxes will only appear on new boxes and so the queen's cypher will stay on thousands across the country, just as many remain from previous monarchs on those that were installed before her reign.

    Also a quirk of British history, not all pillar boxes erected in her reign have the "EIIR" cypher, because Elizabeth II's ancestor Elizabeth I was not queen of Scotland and the English and Scottish crowns were not united until after her death in 1603.

    As a result, some Scots did not accept the late queen as being Elizabeth II. Early in her reign some boxes in Scotland were vandalised and one was even blown up, meaning most Scottish boxes have their own cypher.

    LEGAL CHANGES

    Senior lawyers will become King's Counsel rather than Queen's Counsel (QC) and other legal titles that use Queen will change to King.
    Reuters
    Tags: #monarch #Queen Elizabeth II #UK #World News
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 06:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.