What are trade wars and how do they start?

Moneycontrol News

Global superpowers US and China are on the brink of a classic trade war as the two countries are threatening to curb imports of each other's goods.

The US has imposed tariffs on about $60 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China has retaliated by imposing additional import duties on $3 billion worth of US imports including pork, wine, fruits, and nuts.

Also Read: India's metal sector to ride on global cues, US-China trade spat not a deterrent.

US said the tariffs are a result of intellectual property violations by China. It is also part of US President Donald Trump's drive to boost American manufacturing.



When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Trump appears confident that the US has the upper hand and can win a trade war.

What is a trade war?

Trade wars, according to Investopedia, are "a negative side effect of protectionism that occurs when Country A raises tariffs on Country B's imports in retaliation for Country B raising tariffs on Country A's imports."

Going by this definition, a trade war between US and China would be a textbook example. Rising protectionism in the US is seen as a reason for the tariffs on Chinese goods and the tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Business Dictionary, too, says trade wars happen when a country is trying to boost its own exports or imports.

When was the last time the US got into a trade war?

In the 1930s, after the US implemented the Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act. The Act imposed heavy tariffs on approximately 20,000 imported goods.

Canada and other US trading partners had retaliated by imposing tariffs on US goods, leading to a plunge in US exports.

What is the WTO's stance on the latest trade war?

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has expressed caution and concern over early signs of a trade war, after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"In light of recent announcements on trade policy measures, it is clear that we now see a much higher and real risk of triggering an escalation of trade barriers across the globe," WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said earlier this month.

Azevedo said a tit-for-tat approach could hurt global economies, and a trade war is in no one's interest.