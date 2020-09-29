172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|what-a-waste-spanish-winery-flooded-after-50000-litres-of-red-wine-gushes-out-of-tanks-5901971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What a waste! Spanish winery flooded after 50,000 litres of red wine gushes out of tanks

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet after it was shared on Twitter by local radio station Radio Albacete on September 25.

Moneycontrol News

A Spanish winery was flooded with nearly 50,000-litres of red wine after a reported leakage in its tank’s valves. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet after it was shared on Twitter by local radio station Radio Albacete on September 25. The video of the red wine spillage now has over 12 million views.

The “tragic” incident took place at the Bodegas Vitivinos winery in Vallamalea, Spain.

The imagery of the red wine gushing out of the tanks prompted netizens to draw comparisons with the iconic scene from the Hollywood thriller The Shining. Twitter users also asked: “Why isn’t anyone standing under there with buckets”?

Here is how some others reacted:





First Published on Sep 29, 2020 11:16 pm

tags #Spain #viral video #winery #world

